I&B fires NFDC managing director Nina Lath Gupta

THE INFORMATION & Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday fired Nina Lath Gupta from the post of Managing Director of National Film Development Corp (NFDC) for allegedly not following protocol in conducting the government company’s corporate affairs.

Sources said Gupta, who had seven years before superannuation, was asked to leave “with immediate effect” without allowing her to serve the three months’ notice period for not adhering to prescribed procedures.

The ministry chose to pay her three months’ salary in lieu thereof, sources said.

“The President has approved the termination of her services as managing director of NFDC,” said an official of the Department of Personnel & Training. “The President’s approval has been communicated to the administrative ministry.”

Gupta was not available for comments despite text messages and a phone call from The Indian Express.

The ministry has charged Gupta with releasing ads to selected private channels beyond the 5 per cent limit prescribed in the Electronic Media Policy, not refunding the 15 per cent commission to ministries that get ads issued through NFDC and for not following due process in utilisation funds for restoration of films.

However, sources said that the main trigger was that the NFDC was charging a hefty commission for conducting events of ministries. They said that nearly Rs 4.5 crore was charged in excess of the expenditure for the recently concluded Khelo India.

Sources said officials in the Prime Minister’s Office were also aware of the NFDC’s attempt to charge a commission of Rs 3.5 crore for the National Youth Festival that was to be held in Jaipur. The contract was not awarded to the NFDC as the venue was shifted at the last minute to Noida and the festival was handled by the Uttar Pradesh government, they said.

Gupta, who took over as MD in April 2006, quit the Indian Revenue Service thereafter. She was given a five-year tenure, in the first instance, or until the age of superannuation or until further orders.

She launched Film Bazaar initiative in 2007 tying with buyers and sellers of movie rights. In March 2012, she launched Cinemas of India distribution brand to release old NFDC movies after restoration.

