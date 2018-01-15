IB background checks mandatory for regulatory body heads: Government

According to new norms notified by the personnel department, the respective selection committee or search-cum-selection panel shall shortlist candidates (two or three times the number of vacancies) in the first round According to new norms notified by the personnel department, the respective selection committee or search-cum-selection panel shall shortlist candidates (two or three times the number of vacancies) in the first round

Background checks by the Intelligence Bureau has been made mandatory for candidates shortlisted to fill posts of heads of various regulatory bodies and tribunals, according to a recent order from the government. The selection of chairpersons and members of regulatory bodies and tribunals are done by respective selection committees or search-cum-selection committees.

According to new norms notified by the personnel department, the respective selection committee or search-cum-selection panel shall shortlist candidates (two or three times the number of vacancies) in the first round. “Verification of character and antecedents of the shortlisted candidates shall be made by the administrative ministry/department through Intelligence Bureau,” the government said in a missive to secretaries of all central government departments.

Based on the clearances from the IB, the selection committee shall recommend a panel of candidates, which shall be submitted for the consideration of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) by the administrative ministry after obtaining approval of the concerned minister in charge, the government said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App