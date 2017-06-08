IAS officer’s mysterious death has raised suspicion: BJP   

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari (File) IAS officer Anurag Tiwari (File)

Demanding discussion on the death of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, Opposition BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of not showing the “courtesy” to meet the officer’s family, who have raised suspicion about his death under mysterious circumstances. BJP members protested by entering the well of the House for some time, when Speaker K B Koliwad said he has rejected their adjournment notice on the issue as the case is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and cannot be allowed for discussion.

Tiwari, a 2007 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, serving as Commissioner – Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area on May 17. On May 22, a CBI probe was recommended by the Uttar Pradesh government into the death, after Tiwari’s family expressed suspected foul play as he was about to expose a “big scam” in a Karnataka government department.

Opposition Leader Jagdish Shettar raised the issue as the House met for the day and requested the chair to allow discussion by accepting his adjournment notice. The Speaker said, he has rejected the adjournment notice, as the matter was under CBI probe. Shettar said, “The chair should have heard us before rejecting our notice, several issues that were under CBI probe has been discussed in this House.” “It looks like government is trying to hide something by not allowing this issue to be raised,” he said.

Intervening, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T B Jayachandra said the place of occurrence of the officer’s death is Uttar Pradesh and the government there has ordered CBI probe.

“Let the inquiry happen.”

As the Chair did not agree to allow the matter to be raised, Shettar said if the issues cannot be discussed “why should we attend the session.” As Shettar requested the Chair to at least allow him to make preliminary submission, the Speaker agreed.

Calling Tiwari an “upright” and “committed” officer, Shettar remembered his service as Deputy Commissioner in Bidar and Kodagu districts.

His mysterious death has created suspicion, he said. Noting that Tiwari’s brother and parents have raised some questions and suspicion about his death, Shettar said the officer’s family members were in the city along with an SIT team of Uttar Pradesh Police.

“There is so much of suspicion about the death, I’m not making any allegation against the government or any minister, but the Chief Minister should have met them and assured them of all support in finding out the truth behind the death,” he said.

“As they believe that their son was under some pressure while working for the state government, CM meeting them would have addressed their grievances to an extent, but CM did not show the courtesy to meet them,” he added.

Shettar said, he has made only a preliminary submission on the matter, and as the issue calls for detailed discussion and response from the government, the Chair should schedule the issue for discussion at the earliest under relevant rules.

