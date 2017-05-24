IAS officers lock horns over funding of Israeli team visit

A senior IAS officer in Kerala has accused his junior of being a “fake” IAS officer following differences over funding of a visiting team of experts. Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Raju Narayana Swamy on Tuesday said he would write to the Ministry of Personnel that Agriculture Director Biju Prabhakar should not be allowed to be an IAS officer anymore.

Prabhakar was recruited as a state service officer and made an IAS officer in 2009. While an IAS officer is recruited by the UPSC, a state service officer can be made an IAS officer through promotion. Swamy raised the issue when Prabhakar told the media there was a move to implicate him in a vigilance inquiry, alleging corruption in the department. “If someone in the department has no confidence in me, there is no sense in continuing in the post. I have apprised Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar of the matter. I have sought two weeks’ leave from next month,’’ he said.

Swamy and Prabhakar locked horns over the expenditure incurred for the visit of an Israeli team of agricultural experts who recently gave training to officials of the state agriculture department. Swamy said the team had come on a visiting visa. “Flouting all norms of the state and the Centre, Prabhakar asked a deputy director to give Rs 1 lakh for the team. When deputy director Sali Joseph refused to do so, she was transferred…. I have called for all files related to it,’’ Swamy said. He said he had the files to prove that Prabhakar’s “IAS is fake”.

