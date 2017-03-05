IAS officers have no faith in Bihar Police: Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today said if IAS officers do not have faith in the state police, then how will the common people have trust in them. “This is the so-called Sushashan (good governance) of the Nitish Kumar government where 120 IAS officers had to hit the roads to form a human chain in front of Raj Bhawan and submit a memorandum to the Governor for a CBI probe in the paper leak scam in which Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman Sudhir Kumar was arrested,” Sushil said in a release.

“The IAS officers, who sported black bands as a mark of protest, refused to accept oral orders from the Chief Minister’s office,” he said.

A delegation of IAS Officers’ Association, Bihar Branch, had met Governor Ram Nath Kovind on February 26 and submitted a resolution with a slew of demands, which included a CBI probe into the arrest of then Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) chairman Sudhir Kumar and his release.

The IAS officers had also stood outside the Raj Bhawan in a human chain.

“Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hesitant in ordering a CBI probe into the paper leak scam when the IAS Association has demanded a probe by the central investigating agency,” Sushil said in the release.

“Will the government table all facts relating to the paper leak scam in the state Assembly?” he wondered.

“Who are the two ministers and a dozen MLAs of the ruling alliance whom the police could not muster courage to interrogate?” Sushil Modi asked.

“Why is the state government not making public the statements of former BSSC chairman Sudhir Kumar and former BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram and why the SIT probe is not headed by an Inspector General (IG) rank police officer,” he said.