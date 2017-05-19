IAS officer’s death: Opposition stages walkout over death, seeks CBI investigation

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo) CBI Headquarters. (File Photo)

The entire Opposition including the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress staged a walk-out from the Assembly on Thursday over the death of Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari. With the Opposition alleging that it was a case of murder in a “VVIP” area while targeting the state government over the law and order situation, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna assured the House that a proper investigation was being carried out.

Demanding a CBI probe, members of both SP and Congress trooped into the Well, ignoring Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, who said that such an issue cannot be raised during the Question Hour. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said a post-mortem had been carried out, adding that since the cause of death could not be ascertained, the viscera has been preserved. Claiming “doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani ho jayega” (everything will be clear) after the probe, Khanna said Tiwari’s family had been informed that the IAS officer was about to expose a “scam worth crores” in the Karnataka government. Expressing dissatisfaction over the reply, SP and Congress legislators staged a walkout, followed by their BSP counterparts.

