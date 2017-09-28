IAS officer who probed NH ‘scam’ reports death threats

The officer, D Senthil Pandiyan, has written to the Personnel Department. The officer, D Senthil Pandiyan, has written to the Personnel Department.

An IAS officer who probed an alleged Rs 240-crore scam in acquisition of land for widening of National Highway 74 in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district has claimed that he and his family are receiving death threats.

The officer, D Senthil Pandiyan, has written to the Personnel Department

“I received a letter from the Personnel Department which mentions that Pandiyan is getting death threats over the phone for inquiry he had conducted in the [alleged] NH-74 scam,” Principal Secretary (Home) Anand Bardhan told The Indian Express.

Acting on Pandiyan’s request for security, Bardhan said Wednesday the Dehradun SSP, Uttarakhand DGP, and Dehradun district magistrate were informed about his situation. “I will take up the issue with senior officials in the state soon,” Bardhan said.

Pandiyan could not be reached for a comment.

In March, Pandiyan had submitted a preliminary report mentioning irregularities in disbursement of compensation funds between 2013 and 2016. His preliminary probe found 18 cases in which agricultural land was allegedly shown as “non-agricultural” on back dates, based on which compensation was inflated by up to 20 times.

In April, Union minister Nitin Gadkari opposed an inquiry against NHAI officers in the alleged scam. In June, Pandiyan was removed as Kumaon Commissioner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App