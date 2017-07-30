IAS officer, two others booked for cheating, forgery

The three officers were booked under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, among others. (Representational Photo) The three officers were booked under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, among others. (Representational Photo)

Police have booked an IAS officer and two other civic officials in a case of alleged fraud and fabrication of government records. An FIR against the trio was lodged on July 28, police senior inspector B D Wagh said. Investigation in the case is underway, he said. The matter relates to when the three officers were posted in a civic body in Thane district.

The FIR was registered on directions of a court in Ulhasnagar while hearing a petition filed by a former president of the civic body, on July 12. The petitioner has alleged the three officers, during their tenure at the civic body from 2014 to 16, “misused their official power, and fabricated records and demolished certain civic properties which were in good condition”.

They did not obtain permission either from the civic body’s general body, its standing committee or the authorities concerned while ordering demolition of civic properties, the petitioner alleged. Post-demolition, they allegedly sold the scrap and siphoned off the proceeds, he told the court.

The three officers were booked under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, among others. After hearing the petition, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) R D Chougale said, “The complainant has made allegations about misappropriation, cheating and forgery of documents.”

“There is prima facie substance in the allegations of the complainant upon perusal of documents. This court is satisfied that a police investigation is required to be conducted. Hence, the police station concerned is directed to investigate the matter,” the court said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App