IAS officer seeks VRS, relieved

Vivek Atray Vivek Atray

Haryana cadre IAS officer, Vivek Atray, was relieved by the state government on Thursday after his application for voluntary retirement was accepted following a communication received from DoPT, Government of India. Atray had applied for VRS last year in June, but the Centre had turned down the application stating that there were some pending complaints against him.

In response to that, the Haryana government had again written to the Centre apprising it that the matters pertaining to those complaints were already closed. Following that, the DoPT had left the decision on the state government that eventually approved his retirement.

Atray remained posted as Panchkula DC where he launched the Aadar Samman scheme for the elderly. He was Director, Information Technology, and Technical Education during his stint with Chandigarh Administration when the Chandigarh IT Park and e Sampark centers came up. Post-retirement, Atray plans to continue motivational speaking and writing columns.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App