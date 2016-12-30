IAS officer commits suicide in Lucknow, fearing ‘future disability’

Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar at Sanjeev Dubey’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav) Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar at Sanjeev Dubey’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (Source: Vishal Srivastav)

STATE PRINCIPAL Secretary (Homeguards) Sanjeev Dubey (57) was on Thursday found hanging inside his official bungalow at Gautampalli colony in Lucknow. The police broke open the door to his study room and found Dubey found hanging from a girder with a rope. A suicide note found from the room, which stated that Dubey was taking the extreme step, as he was suffering from osteoporosis and fibromyalagia, which could lead to physical disability in the future.

A 1987-batch IAS officer, Dubey, belonged to Patna. His wife Mamta Dubey, a Indian Forest Services officer, posted in Lucknow, had gone to her parental home in Gurgaon on Saturday with her along daughter.

“Dubey had not been going to office for over two weeks. After having dinner on Wednesday, he had asked his domestic help, Jai, to not disturb him the next morning. He bolted all doors and windows from inside while Jai went to sleep in the servant quarters behind the bungalow,” Lucknow SSP Manzil Saini said.

“When till Thursday evening, Dubey did not come out, Jai called up the officers’s wife. She asked Dubey’s personal secretary Sushil Pandey to rush to the residence. Pandey later called the police when he too got no response… Policemen later broke into the house and found him hanging,” she added.

Jai told police that Dubey had purchased a high chair and also got a girder installed in the ceiling of the study room, said police.