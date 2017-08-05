IAS officer removed as Deputy Commissioner after objectionable pics go viral

An IAS officer was on Friday removed from his post by the Jammu and Kashmir government and an enquiry ordered against him after some purported objectionable pictures of him went viral on social media. “Pending enquiry into his conduct, Niraj Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is hereby attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner Jammu,” an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

The purported objectionable photographs of the 2010-batch IAS officer have gone viral on social media networks since Thursday. “We took immediate action after looking at the pictures. We do not know whether they are true or forged. A probe has been ordered to know the truth,” a senior government officer told PTI.

Anand Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Udhampur will look after the work of Kumar till further orders, Under Secretary to the government, Amrik Singh, said in an order.

Kumar was not available for comments.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App