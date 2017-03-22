IAS officer held for helping son’s bid to erase murder footprint

Police have arrested Telangana IAS officer D Venkateswara Rao after investigations revealed he tried to help his 19-year-old son, D Venkata Sukrut, get rid of the body of their murdered driver. B Nagaraju, the driver, was allegedly murdered by Sukrut on the night of March 17. The Jubilee Hills police said that Rao, a deputy director in the agriculture department of Telangana, was waiting in a car near the apartment building where his son had allegedly murdered Nagaraju, to help him dispose of the body.

The police said he fled along with his son, who was confronted by apartment residents and came back to the car in panic. A police officer said Sukrut “confessed to his father on Friday night that he had killed the driver and sought help. His father allegedly told him to go back… bring the body so that they could dispose it.

Their plan failed when a resident opened the door and asked Sukrut about the bundle he was dragging downstairs. Rao saw his son running out of the building in panic and both fled. We have taken his father into custody for helping him in trying to erase the crime.” Police were scrutinising phone call data of Sukrut to ascertain if Rao had tried to help him. An officer of the Jubilee Hills police station said that Sukrut “has confessed he hit Nagaraju on the head with a bottle and then rammed his head into the terrace wall after which Nagaraju fell down bleeding”.

