IAS officer Ganga Ram Baderiya held for ‘favouring mining firm’

A Principal Secretary of the Karnataka Revenue Department was on Monday arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state Lokayukta for allegedly favouring a mining firm in return for a bribe.

Ganga Ram Baderiya, a 1989-batch IAS officer, was produced before the court on Monday and remanded in police custody for three days. He was director of the Mines and Geology Department in 2007.

KSR Charan Reddy, Inspector General of Police who heads the SIT, said a case was registered against Baderiya and others in 2015 in connection with irregularities in the functioning of Janthakal Mining Limited.

“Baderiya recommended renewal of the firm’s mining licence to the state government and forwarded fake documents for the purpose. He also gave the firm permission to export 1,17,000 metric tonnes of iron ore after receiving Rs 10 lakh as bribe,” Reddy said.

Sources in the SIT said Baderiya was summoned for questioning twice. But he could not be arrested due to lack of evidence. Later, the SIT found that the firm’s owner had issued a cheque for Rs 10 lakh in the name of Baderiya’s son.

