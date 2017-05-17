Karnataka IAS officer Anurag Tiwari found dead on roadside in Lucknow

IAS officer Anurag Tiwari who was found dead in Lucknow. (Source: ANI) IAS officer Anurag Tiwari who was found dead in Lucknow. (Source: ANI)

An IAS officer of Karnataka cadre was found dead on Wednesday near the Meerabai Guest House in Lucknow. According to news agency ANI, senior officials reached the guest house located in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area after the body of the officer, Anurag Tiwari, was found.

His body was reportedly found by the road side early Wednesday morning. His identity was determined following credentials recovered from his belongings. According to police, preliminary examination show injury to the chin while no other visible injury was noticed.

According to reports, Tiwari was an officer from the 2007 batch of the Karnataka cadre. He belonged to Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich and was staying at the guest house for the last two days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd