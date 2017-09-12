Only in Express
IAS officer dismissed for no reply to showcause

The state's economic offences wing probed the case and filed the chargesheet in a special court in Mandla district which found the officer guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides relevant IPC sections.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published:September 12, 2017 4:35 am
Shashi Karnavat, a 1999 batch IAS officer who was under suspension since 2013, was on Monday dismissed from service for failing to provide a proper response to a showcause notice over her conviction in a graft case.

  1. C
    CS
    Sep 12, 2017 at 4:53 am
    If she was convicted, why is she not in jail? Show cause for what? That you have been rightly convicted? Makes no sense at all!
