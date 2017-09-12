IAS officer dismissed for no reply to showcause

Shashi Karnavat, a 1999 batch IAS officer who was under suspension since 2013, was on Monday dismissed from service for failing to provide a proper response to a showcause notice over her conviction in a graft case.

The officer was suspended after a court in Mandla district sentenced her to five years in jail in connection with a printing fraud that had caused a loss of Rs 33 lakh to the state exchequer in 1999. She was also slapped a fine of Rs 40 lakh.The state’s economic offences wing probed the case and filed the chargesheet in a special court in Mandla district which found the officer guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides relevant IPC sections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App