IAS officer death: He knew swimming, couldn’t have drowned, say family

The swimming pool where Ashish Dahiya drowned Monday night. Prem Nath Pandey The swimming pool where Ashish Dahiya drowned Monday night. Prem Nath Pandey

HOURS AFTER 30-year-old Ashish Dahiya was found dead, his family members said that if they do not find the police investigation into the death satisfactory, they would demand a CBI inquiry. His elder brother, Surender Dahiya, an engineer, said that his brother knew how to swim from his childhood and that “he could not have drowned so easily”. He also said that Ashish once swam across the broad Bhakra Nangal dam. His uncle, Kuldeep Singh, who came to AIIMS to collect the body, said: “He was a hard worker and a talented boy. This is not just a loss for the family; the country, too, has lost a brave officer.”

Sources said his civil services batchmates, who were at the party with Dahiya when the incident took place, are still in a state of shock. While some of them have already recorded their statements, others have been asked to join the probe, police said. A security guard at the institute, where the party was taking place, told The Indian Express that he heard voices from the poolside around midnight. “Some of the officers were sitting by the pool with their legs in the water. Others were swimming,” he said.

Polices sources said they have collected CCTV footage from around the pool and are trying establish the sequence of events.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App