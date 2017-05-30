IAS officer who drowned in swimming pool was a good swimmer, claims family

Ashish Dahiya Ashish Dahiya

IAS trainee Ashish Dahiya, who drowned in a swimming pool in south Delhi’s Ber Sarai last night while apparently trying to save his colleague, was an ace swimmer and had once swam across Bhakra Nangal dam in Himachal Pradesh, his family has told the Hindustan Times. Given his swimming prowess, Dahiya’s family, it is learnt, has sought for an investigation into his death.

Dahiya (30) who had finished his training at the IAS Academy in Mussoorie a week ago was picked for the Indian Administrative Services in 2016 and was to join in Srinagar as an assistant collector from June 1. He was serving as the assistant commissioner with the Customs and Central Excise before appearing in the UPSC exams for the second time last year when he qualified for the Indian Administrative Service. In an earlier attempt, he had also qualified for the Indian Revenue Service.

Enquiries revealed that Dahiya along with his friends from civil services had gathered for a poolside party at the Foreign Club Institute on Monday night. According to police, they had consumed alcohol.

“Statements of eyewitnesses reveal that while swimming, a woman officer probably had an accidental slip into the pool and many young officers, including the deceased, attempted to rescue her. As the woman officer was safely pulled out, it was noticed that Ashish was missing. Soon after, his body was discovered floating in the pool”, Additional DCP (South), Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express. Police said Dahiya was rushed to Fortis Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Although his uncle Kuldeep found it difficult to believe that Dahiya could have died due to drowning, DCP (South) Ishwar Singh eliminated the possibility of foul play citing the medical reports which show drowning as the cause of death, HT report said.

Ashish’s body has been sent to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination and his family have reached Delhi from Haryana’s Sonipat.

