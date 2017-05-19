IAS officer’s death: Family seeks ‘thorough, independent’ probe

Tiwari was found dead near a state guest house in Lucknow Wednesday. Express Photo Tiwari was found dead near a state guest house in Lucknow Wednesday. Express Photo

The family of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead by the roadside on Wednesday in Hazratganj, has demanded a “thorough and independent” investigation, claiming his death could be linked to a case of “corruption in the Karnataka government” that he was supposedly investigating.

Anurag was the commissioner in the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department in Karnataka. Tiwari’s elder brother Mayank alleged that Anurag had told him that he was inquiring into “a scam and wanted to recommend it to the CBI and inform the Prime Minister’s Office”.

“He had been working on this for about four months. He was about to recommend it to the CBI. He told me many times during the last three to four months while he was working on the inquiry. It was a big scam. A minister was also involved in it. I will reveal his name tomorrow,” he told The Indian Express.

Mayank said Tiwari had faced “difficulties in Karnataka and was desperately trying to come to UP on an inter-state deputation”.

“He did not want to go back to Karnataka. He was very upset. He was constantly receiving calls from his office and they enquired about his location. He had said it was like he was being tracked. He had even asked to arrange for a place where he could hide for some time a few days back,” said Mayank, who identified himself as a state employee but did not disclose his exact post because he feared he would be targeted.

Tiwari, 36, was found dead near a state guest house in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning. He had celebrated his 36th birthday the previous night. The post-mortem report said the cause of death was “asphyxia”.

Mayank said his brother had no health problem and was getting regular health checkups done. “He used to do power yoga. There was no problem with his health. He was not an early riser. How could he have woken up so early when he had been up till 2 am?” Mayank asked.

He said Anurag was scheduled to go back to Karnataka on Wednesday noon. According to police, he had been staying at the guest house for three days.

He said the family would lodge a formal complaint with the police for registration of an FIR in the next two days. Tiwari was cremated in Bahraich on Thursday. Lucknow SSP Deepak Kumar has constituted a team headed by Hazratganj Circle Officer Avanish Kumar Mishra and comprising station officers of four police stations to conduct the probe into Tiwari’s death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now