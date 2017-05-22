UP govt recommends CBI investigation into IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s death

Tiwari was found dead near a state guest house in Lucknow Wednesday. Express Photo Tiwari was found dead near a state guest house in Lucknow Wednesday. Express Photo

Hours after Uttar Pradesh police registered a murder case in connection with the death of Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, the state government on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the matter. “It has been decided that investigation will be transferred to CBI,” Arvind Kumar, Principal secretary (Home) was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, the 36-year-old IAS officer’s family members had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pressed for a CBI probe. His post-mortem indicated that he had passed away due to asphyxia. However, police said that an SIT team probing the case was awaiting the test reports of his viscera and blood samples and heart in order to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Tiwari’s family alleged he was murdered at the behest of corrupt officers as he was on the cusp of exposing a “scam” in the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs in Bengaluru where he was posted as commissioner.

Family members of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari come out after meeting with the UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday.

After meeting the Chief Minister, his mother Sushila Devi told media, “We demanded CBI inquiry in order to find out why he was killed.” Meanwhile, Tiwari’s brother Mayank said they were not satisfied with the police probe and that the CM had assured them that justice would be done. He also said the CM had asked them to wait till the SIT probe is completed.

Mayank had also written to the Prime Minister’s Office demanding a CBI inquiry into his brother’s death. In his letter, he said Anurag was an honest officer and wanted to work for the betterment of the society. “A few days back, Anurag had told me that he had stumbled upon a major scam in the Food and Civil Supplies department of Karnataka, which he wanted to inform the PMO and CBI,” he wrote, adding that there was pressure on his brother to withdraw the report.

The state police had formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the death on May 18.

Tiwari was found dead near a state guest house in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning. He had celebrated his 36th birthday the previous night.

