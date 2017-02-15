IAS, IPS couples can work in one state: Govt

The Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday amended the rules governing all-India services to allow spouses belonging to Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) to be posted in the same cadre state.

The decision to amend the rules is triggered by a unique case of 2011-batch IAS officer P Parthiban, who married to his batchmate and Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer Nisha, who hails from Delhi. Parthiban is a native of Tamil Nadu and has been allocated Union Territories cadre, that includes Delhi.

The couple had sought common cadre, citing their marriage, as civil services rules allow it. However, the rules bar any member of the service from working in his or her home state.

This matter was put up before a Committee, that decides on cases of inter-cadre transfer and deputation require relaxation in provisions of existing guidelines, headed by Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The panel had then recommended change in guidelines, which has now been approved by Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ACC has approved that in cases where either of the officers cannot opt for the cadre of the spouse being their respective home cadre, the officers may choose the immediate next cadre opted by them in the detailed application form submitted to Union Public Service Commission — that conducts the exam to select such bureaucrats — below the present cadre allotted, an order issued by the DoPT said.