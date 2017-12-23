IAS induction: As nepotism charges fly, Punjab and Haryana High Court says UPSC decision subject to its order

Punjab and Haryana High Court Punjab and Haryana High Court

In a plea challenging the stay on finalisation of the selection list of Haryana officers for induction into the IAS cadre, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday called for the entire record of the screening committee’s recommendation list in which a Haryana minister’s daughter’s name has also been included, and ordered that any decision from the UPSC in the meantime would be subject to the orders of the High Court.

During the hearing of the writ petitions filed by two officers who also are in the final screening list, the division bench of Justices Ajay Kumar Mittal and Amit Rawal issued a notice to the state government and UPSC while refusing to interfere with the proceedings of the Central Administrative Tribunal, which has restrained the UPSC from finalising the list and also held the recommendations as arbitrary and illegal.

“We would like to see the entire record. We have to feel satisfied regarding the candidates,” the division bench observed, adding there is a pointer of suspicion of nepotism as per the media reports. “There is some scope for more scrutiny.”

The screening committee’s recommendation of Haryana Education Minister’s daughter Asha Sharma, a medical officer, in the list had been challenged by another officer Surender Singh Dahiya, additional director, agriculture department. On Wednesday, the CAT, while holding the recommendation as illegal and arbitrary, had given the screening committee liberty to prepare a fresh panel of eligible candidates.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App