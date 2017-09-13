Chandigarh stalking: IAS father of Varnika Kundu transferred

Kundu, who was looking after state’s Tourism Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department. He will keep looking after State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, as its Vice-Chancellor. (Photo: PTI) Kundu, who was looking after state’s Tourism Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department. He will keep looking after State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, as its Vice-Chancellor. (Photo: PTI)

Over a month after Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala was arrested for stalking Varnika Kundu, daughter of a senior Haryana-cadre IAS officer VS Kundu, the state government on Tuesday transferred the bureaucrat. Kundu, who was looking after state’s Tourism Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department. He will keep looking after State University of Performing and Visual Arts, Rohtak, as its Vice-Chancellor.

When contacted by The Indian Express, Kundu said, “It’s up to the government where it deputes me keeping in view my capabilities. I don’t have any problem in it. I never tried to stop my transfer order.” Notably, the development came hours after a Chandigarh court dismissed bail application of Vikash Barala on Tuesday.

However, in the transfer order, the government has not mentioned any reason for Kundu’s new posting. Among other IAS officers transferred in Haryana, Vijai Vardhan has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Jyoti Arora as Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Ashok Kumar Meena as Director, Development and Panchayats Department. Garima Mittal has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh.

