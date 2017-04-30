IAS association to adopt families of servicemen

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association members will adopt families of servicemen killed in the line of duty to ensure that compensation and other government benefits reach them besides ensuring their children get good education.

The association will take care of the families of 25 Central Reserve Police Force men recently killed in the Sukma Maoist attack. Its members will approach such families in their areas of posting and offer to act as facilitators to help them get their dues like pension, gratuity or allotment of jobs etc, the association said.

It added that the officers would not provide any direct financial help. The association and the state associations have been asked to ensure immediate necessary action. “We are requesting the state governments and the GoI (government of India) to issue necessary instructions in this regard to all concerned so that this arrangement gets institutionalised at the earliest,” the statement said. “It is proposed that each member of the IAS adopts one family of a martyred soldier. The family may preferably be from the state to which the officer belongs and will be serving for a large part of his or her career.’’

Initially, about 700 young officers of four batches from 2012 to 2015 will be asked to adopt at least one family.

