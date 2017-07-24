IAF evacuates newborn twins, pregnant woman from flood-hit Rajkot village

Indian Air Force successfully evacuated a pregnant woman and newly born twins from flood hit regions of Rajkot. (Source: Twitter/ ANI) Indian Air Force successfully evacuated a pregnant woman and newly born twins from flood hit regions of Rajkot. (Source: Twitter/ ANI)

In a successful mission in the flood-hit region of Rajkot in Gujarat, the Indian Air Force (IAF) safely evacuated a woman and her new-born twins along with another pregnant woman late on Sunday. The district is flooded owing to excessive rains in the region for the past few days. According to news agency PTI, which quoted a press release from Defence spokesperson Abhishek Matiman, that the information about the critical condition of two women who were in labour was received by the IAF around 4.30 pm on Sunday, instantly, a Chetak helicopter was scrambled from the Jamnagar air base on an evacuation mission.

While one woman gave birth to twins before the helicopter arrived, she was airlifted first, followed by another pregnant woman who was bleeding. The release went on to add: “By 1715 hrs, the Chetak was already overhead looking for a safe patch to land. The mother, with her newborn twins and an attendant, were instantaneously put into the aircraft and flown out to safety….The aircraft landed at Jasdan helipad where they were handed over to the medical team already waiting.”

Heavy rains due to southwest monsoon has worsened the situation in Gujarat with some of the districts like Amreli, Kandla, Valsad being heavily flooded. Ten rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned at various flood-prone areas in the state. So far, the Gujarat relief department confirmed 61 rain-related deaths in the state. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Chotila and Maliya on Sunday. Rupani also held a meeting with the administration, asking official to help out people. Heavy rains are expected till July 29.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd