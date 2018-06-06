Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Himachal: Vehicle carrying Israelis falls into gorge, IAF comes to rescue

Himachal: Vehicle carrying Israelis falls into gorge, IAF comes to rescue

The ‘Himalayan Dragons' based at Air Force Station Sarsawa were tasked with undertaking the challenging rescue operation. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 6, 2018 11:22:00 am
IAF rescues three Israelis from Himachal Israelis were rescued by the Inidan Air Force on Tuesday. ( Source: IAF/twitter)

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday rescued three Israelis after their vehicle fell down a gorge near Kullu while en route to Rohtang Pass. All three were evacuated in an MK III chopper to a hospital in Chandigarh. The injured were accompanied by an Israeli embassy official and a medical officer, the Indian Airforce tweeted. However, one of the rescued Israelis succumbed to his injuries.

The official twitter handle of the Israeli embassy in India thanked the IAF for swiftly evacuating them.

The ‘Himalayan Dragons’ based at Air Force Station Sarsawa were tasked with undertaking the challenging rescue operation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now