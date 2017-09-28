IAF personnel dies during expedition to Mount Trishul

Trishul Peak before Sunset from Chaukhamba Lodge at Kausani, Uttarakhand (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Trishul Peak before Sunset from Chaukhamba Lodge at Kausani, Uttarakhand (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

An Indian Air Force personnel died, on Thursday, after being rescued from an IAF expedition to Mount Trishul, which, at over 7,000 metres, is a major peak in Uttarakhand Himalaya.

Shantanu Sarkar, who was a Corporal with the IAF, was rescued along with Amit Kumar, also a Corporal with the IAF. Both were a part of a 15-member IAF team that was on an expedition to Trishul.

“The two fell ill and were not in a position to trek to Trishul. That’s when they were rescued [on Thursday],” SHO at Joshimath police station Sanjay Kumar said.

The two were receiving treatment at the Army hospital in Joshimath, in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, but Shantanu, who was from West Bengal, died during treatment, Kumar said.

