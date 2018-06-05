IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Kutch, pilot suffers fatal injuries

The debris of the Jaguar fighter jet spread over land after it crashed in Kutch. (ANI) The debris of the Jaguar fighter jet spread over land after it crashed in Kutch. (ANI)

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Gujarat’s Kutch region on Tuesday morning, killing the pilot. Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, who was flying the aircraft, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was on a routine training mission and had left from the Jamnagar airbase.

An investigation has been launched by the IAF to probe the reason behind the crash. Police officials said that the aircraft debris was spread over a large area at Beraja village near Mundra.

The jaguar crash comes just a couple of months after an aircraft crashed in Mayubhanj district in Odisha in March. The Hawk aircraft, which was undertaking a routine training sortie, had taken off from an airbase in Kalaikunda in West Bengal. However, no one was injured in the accident.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

