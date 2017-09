IAF’s Jaguar aircraft. (Source: IAF website/File) IAF’s Jaguar aircraft. (Source: IAF website/File)

The Indian Air Force performed a late night drill of its Jaguar aircrafts at Ambala station on Friday. A video of its aircrafts taking off from the airstrip at Ambala in Punjab was posted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Indian Air Force’s Jaguar aircrafts take off during a night operation drill at Ambala IAF station (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/CZ6vQhQ7Qt — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2017

