Mi-17 V5 helicopter crash: Here’s a timeline of other incidents

A chopper belonging to the Indian Air Force crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, killing five IAF personnel, including two pilots, and two armymen. The chopper, which crashed shorty after 6 am, was an Mi-17 V5 helicopter and was deployed on a maintenance mission when the accident occurred.

Here’s a timeline of air other crashes in the country.

YSR Reddy’s chopper crash (2009)

Two time Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Congress leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy died when a helicopter he was travelling in crashed at Rudrakonda Hill in 2009. Four other passengers onboard the chopper were also killed. The air craft went missing for almost 24 hours, following which a massive search and rescue operation was undertaken. The bodies that were found in the wreckage were identified on the basis of their clothes as they had been “burned beyond recognition.”

Pawan Hans chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh (2011)

On April 19, 2011, a Mi17 chopper crashed close to the Tawang civil helipad of Arunachal Pradesh. The accident claimed the lives of as many as 17 passengers on board who were on their way to Guwahati. Five others, including two crew members were able to survive the crash.

Eyewitnesses had claimed that the helicopter had become a “ball of fire” before it crashed and spun off and fell into a gorge.

CM Dorjee Khandu dies in chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh (2011)

A chopper carrying Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu went missing shortly after take off, on April 30, 2011. Khandu’s body was found almost five days later, while the debris of the crashed helicopter was found on May 4 by some villagers near the Tawang district.

Reports had said that the chopper had lost contact with ground control approximately 20 minutes after it took off. Khandu’s body was found at Sela Pass along its eastern side, which is near the border with China.

Vaishno Devi chopper crash (2015)

A chopper carrying six pilgrims and a pilot had crashed at a bus stand in Katra town in Jammu district on November 23. The chopper was on its way to Sanji Chhat, which falls on the route to Vaishno Devi.

The woman pilot flying the helicopter, 44-year-old Captain Sumita Vijayan, was among the first woman pilots of the IAF. She had retired from the post of squadron leader in 2005 after serving for 12 years in the force. She was cremated with full state honours.

Devendra Fadnavis chopper crash (2017)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had a narrow escape when a chopper he was travelling in crashed shortly after take off in Nilanga in the state’s Latur district. The crash happened due to a technical snag the chopper developed, which made it fall to the crowd. However, since the helicopter hadn’t gained much altitude, no one was injured.

The chopper, Sikorsky helicopter VT-CMM, owned by the Maharashtra Government, had been bought in December 2011 when a Congress-NCP alliance was in power in the state. Following the crash, the Central government offered that the state conduct an inspection and purchase a new helicopter if needed.

IAF chopper crash killes 3 (2017)

On July 4 2017, a chopper went missing in Arunachal Pradesh. Deployed on a flood rescue mission, the wreakage of the chopper was found in the state’s Papum Pare district the next day, with three charred bodies. The fourth was not immediately found, and a search was luanched to locate the same. Several teams had been dispathed to locate the debris of the helicopter, one whom had discovered it lying in a deep gorge.

