Follow Us:
Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • IAF choppers use bambi buckets to control forest fire in Trikuta hills, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes

IAF choppers use bambi buckets to control forest fire in Trikuta hills, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes

Around 25,000 pilgrims are currently stranded at the Katra base camp for clearance to start the uphill trek to the shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. However, helicopter services have resumed.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 24, 2018 5:26:38 pm
IAF choppers use bambi buckets to control forest fire in Trikuta hills, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes Indian Air Force Mid-level helicopter (MLH) en route Katra. (Source: Indian Air Force)

The pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine resumed after the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters controlled the forest fire that had broken out at Trikuta Hills in Katra district on Wednesday evening. Two IAF choppers used specialised buckets called bambi buckets that can carry approximately 2,500 litres of water at a time to pour water on the flames.

The helicopters sourced water from the Reasi water reservoir to fill the buckets that were suspended from a cable.

Following the fire, the annual pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was suspended for a second consecutive day on Thursday. Around 25,000 pilgrims were stranded at the Katra base camp for clearance to start the uphill trek to the shrine located in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

IAF choppers use bambi buckets to control forest fire in Trikuta hills, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes A helicopter piloted by Wing Commander Vikram with Bambi bucket en route Katra. (Source: Indian Air Force)

While fire tenders tried to contain the fire, two Mi-17s were put on standby for help in the case of fire going unruly. Trenches were also dug to prevent the fire from spreading out.

Also, a light utility helicopter of Indian Air Force was sent for a reccee in Trikuta Hills on Wednesday, according to the Indian Air Force.

IAF choppers use bambi buckets to control forest fire in Trikuta hills, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes Aerial photo showing the extent of the fire. (Source: Indian Air Force)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Adda
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now