IAF chopper topples during training sortie near Allahabad

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force, while making an emergency landing during a training sortie on Wednesday, toppled from Bamrauli near Allahabad today.

According to reports both the pilots are safe.

The chopper toppled when the pilots tried a forced landing after it developed a technical snag, sources in IAF were quoted as saying by PTI. The helicopter was on a routine training sortie from Bamrauli.

According to PTI, IAF has ordered a court of inquiry (COI) to ascertain the cause of the accident.

According to reports, the aircraft toppled while the pilots tried to force land it on an uneven field.

