IAF chopper crashes in Assam, two pilots killed

It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons. It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons.

Two pilots of Indian Air Force were killed after a microlight helicopter in which they were travelling crashed on Thursday in Assam’s Majuli island. The incident took place at Sumoimari Chapori, a police officer told IANS, adding that Defence and IAF personnel were on their way to Majuli.

The micro-light aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Jorhat air base on a routine sortie around noon. The wreckage of the plane has been sighted and a court of inquiry ordered, officials said.

It is suspected that the crash took place due to technical reasons, officials added.

Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt. Col. Harshvardhan Pande told PTI that the two pilots killed in the crash were identified as Wing Commander Jai Paul James and Wing Commander D Vats.

The pilots attempted an emergency landing but the aircraft crashed at a sand bar in the northern part of the district and went up in flames, the official said.

The crash took place at Darbar Chapori, a sand bar in the Brahmaputra, where there is no human habitation. People from other villages of the district spotted the aircraft going up in flames and informed the district authorities.

IAF personnel from the 10 Wing Air Force Station in Jorhat have rushed to the spot while police and senior officials of the district have also set out for the crash site which has to be reached by boat.

A senior IAF official said that more details of the crash can only be obtained after the team reaches the site.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App