IAF chopper crashes at Natha Top helipad, passengers and crew safe

Wednesday, May 23, 2018
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the crash.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 1:48:03 pm
An Indian Air Force Cheetah helicopter crash landed at Natha Top Helipad on Wednesday morning. The chopper that was en route from Jammu to Natha Top was carrying two passengers and two aircrew members. All on board the military chopper were safe, the Indian Air Force said in its statement.

The accident occurred at 9.50 am this morning. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the cause of the crash.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

