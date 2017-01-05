IAF air show ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Photo for representational purpose (File) Photo for representational purpose (File)

Indian Air Force will hold a flying display of Sukhoi 30 and Suryakiran in Gandhinagar on January 9 as part of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South West Air Command (SWAC), R K Dhir said on Thursday. A similar display will also be organised at the same venue on January 7 for public viewing, he said. The IAF, along with the Army and the Indian Navy will also showcase their wares at their respective stalls at the global trade show as part of VGGS, he told media persons.

“The IAF flying display will be held at 11 am on January 9 over Swarnim Park at Sector 11 of Gandhinagar in front of the Bank of Baroda building,” Air Marshal Dhir said.”With an aim to benefit maximum number of people, a full dress rehearsal of exactly the same sequence is planned on January 7 from 11-11:40 am at the same venue, which will be open for viewing by all,” he said.

“Then inclusion of the Indian Air Force flying display as part of the opening ceremony of ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit–2017’ is indicative of the synergy achieved and the bonhomie that exists between the Armed Forces and the civil administration, particularly in Gujarat,” he added.

The show will have four displays, a defence official said. The Summit will be held from January 10-13. “While fifteen para-troopers will be dropped from Mi-17 V-5 helicopters, Chetak helicopter will spray flower petals. There will also be advanced aerobatics by Sukoi 30 fighter jets as well as Suryakiran formations,” he said.

Sukoi SU 30 and Hawk planes are being flown in Gandhinagar from Jodhpur and Hyderabad respectively for the purpose, Dhir said. Interacting with reporters, Dhir said the IAF flew 610 tonnes of new currency notes till December 31, and added that the IAF has been defending the nation as well as conducting humanitarian assistance by aiding the civil administration.

“Till December 31, 2016, 35 AC sorties were flown and 610 tonnes of new currency notes were airlifted,” he said. He also spoke about the task of IAF in defending the nation from enemies by conducting air strikes and guarding Indian skies through radar surveillance.

The IAF has also conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations to help civil authorities, he said. He said the IAF participated in a civil-military joint mock drill conducted in September last year in which Bhuj earthquake was simulated.

Dhir also said that IAF helped the Election Commission in moving persons on election duty to shorten timeline, and moving new currency notes to far flung areas.