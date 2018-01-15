70th Army Day: President, PM and others salute valour, sacrifice of soldiers

Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag during the Army Day celebrations in Delhi Cantt on Thursday. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 15 January 2015 Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag during the Army Day celebrations in Delhi Cantt on Thursday. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 15 January 2015

As the nation celebrates the 70th Indian Army Day, various political leaders took to Twitter to salute the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers. It was on January 15, 1949 that General (later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian armed forces after independence, from General Sir F R R Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

President Ram Nath Kovind, while extending greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, said they are nation’s pride and the sentinels of our liberty

“On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to families of those who have worn the uniform. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant,” tweeted President Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “On Army Day, I convey greetings to the soldiers, veterans and their families. Every citizen of India has unwavering trust and pride in our Army, which protects the nation and is also at the forefront of humanitarian efforts during times of natural disasters and other accidents.”

Our Army always puts the nation first. I salute all those great individuals who sacrificed their lives while serving the nation. India will never forget our valiant heroes. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2018

“We salute the valour, courage and sacrifice of our brave jawans on Army Day. Your perseverance defends our freedom; your dedication shields our liberty. It’s because of your sacrifices a billion hopes and dreams can take shape,” said Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the micro-blogging website.

“On Army Day, a grateful nation salutes the courage and spirit of selfless service of our armed forces personnel,” said Union Minister Smriti Irani.

“On Army Day, we remember the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices of our soldiers & salute their exemplary dedication & bravery,” said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Salute to band of brothers. Nation first, always and every time. #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/PddNW9jbQb — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) January 15, 2018

