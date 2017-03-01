I withdraw from campaign: Gurmehar Kaur

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. (File Photo) Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. (File Photo)

Threatened online with rape and violence for speaking out against the ABVP, 20-year-old LSR student Gurmehar Kaur decided to stay away from the protest march for which she had campaigned on social media during the past week.

A picture of Kaur holding up a placard that read ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ had created a storm on social media, and even drew a response from Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and M Venkaiah Naidu. Others who waded into the controversy include cricketer Virender Sehwag, actor Randeep Hooda, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Overwhelmed by the backlash, Kaur decided not to join Tuesday’s protest. “I’m withdrawing from the campaign. Congratulations everyone. I request to be left alone. I said what I had to say. I have been through a lot and this is all my 20 year self could take. The campaign is about students and not about me. Please go to the march in huge numbers. Best of luck. To anyone questioning my courage and bravery, I’ve shown more than enough,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning.

She also refused to speak to anyone, stating on Twitter in the evening, “No statements from me, my family or my behalf. I request to be given privacy. Thank you.”

Kaur had filed a complaint with the Delhi Commission for Women Monday against receiving threats, and was provided two home guards.

Police have filed an FIR in the case. “The complaint has been examined by the cyber cell and we are trying to reach people who allegedly threatened her,” said Special Commissioner of Police (southwestern range) Dependra Pathak.

Members of the ABVP also filed a police complaint, demanding action against those who threatened Kaur, and stating that these people had no link to the outfit.