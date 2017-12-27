I will use code language to update Facebook: IAS officer Shah Faesal on J-K’s social media gag order

IAS officer Shah Faesal (facebook.com/shah.faesal) IAS officer Shah Faesal (facebook.com/shah.faesal)

A day after Jammu and Kashmir government issued a gag order against the use of social media by its employees, an official said he would now use code language to update his Facebook account. IAS officer Shah Faesal in his facebook post wrote, “Heard that government employees will be subjected to foot whipping for operating Facebook (account). From now on I will use coded language to update.” Faesal is the first Kasmiri to top the civil services examination in 2009.

The state government had in the order yesterday barred its employees from using their social media accounts for any political activity by amending the conduct rules for them.

According to the regulatory order (SRO), no government employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on social media which may be prejudicial to the state.

While the gag order was widely condemned on the social media, many users “warned” Faesal that the order might land him in trouble.

However, few hours after, the IAS officer wrote another post on facebook. “Jokes apart, government employees must observe a certain code of conduct while using social media. I mean good behaviour, nothing more. I have seen some teachers hurling invective, doctors abusing with freedom, officers getting into unsavoury arguments and engineers sharing indecent content, much to everyone’s embarrassment. This is not acceptable. Even criticism has to be worded politely,” the civil servant wrote.

Like many others, the state unit of CPI(M) today demanded withdrawal of the “authoritarian notification” to avoid “unrest in the ranks of its employees”. “The order issued by the state government imposing extensive restrictions on the use of social media by its employees, exposes the dictatorial and regressive mindset of the PDP-BJP coalition government,” the CPI(M) said in a statement here. It further read that the order has “negative potential to alienate a substantial proportion of the masses”.

