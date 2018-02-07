I will not take a political plunge: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Yoga guru Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev Wednesday said that he does not harbour any political ambition. The 52-year-old said he has taken an “unbreakable vow” of not foraying into politics. “Politics, for me, is ‘rashtra dharma’ because if the country will be saved, we will be saved. I have said this earlier as well that I will not take a political plunge. This is my unbreakable vow (Bhishma pratigya),” Ramdev told reporters here. He was in the capital with the team of the upcoming show “Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh”, a scripted biopic series on his life

Ramdev added he would always play a proactive role in the development of the country. “But I would always want my country to be safe. Besides this, I don’t have any other political dream. I continue to dedicate my life to the nation,” he said. The show is produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Watergate Production. It features National Award winning child artiste Naman Jain as younger Ramdev and Kranti Prakash Jha as the adult version of the yoga guru. The series goes on air on February 12 on Discovery JEET.

