I will not accept triple talaq, says 21-year-old from Mominpura in Ghorpade Peth

A 21-year-old woman from Mominpura in Ghorpade Peth has embarked on a battle against the practice of ‘triple talaq’ .

The woman was married to a 26-year-old man in Hadapsar on May 24, 2015. She said her husband sent her a legal notice, on February 22 this year, stating he has ended their relationship by giving her a ‘triple talaq’ on February 10. “I have replied to this legal notice though our lawyer, saying I do not accept this triple talaq,” she said while speaking to The Indian Express.

On March 7, the woman lodged a complaint of physical and mental harassment against her husband and seven others, including her in-laws, at the Wanavdi police station under sections 377, 498 (a), 323, 504, 506, 109, 342, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. She also alleged that her husband was forcing her to have unnatural sex.

“We had gathered at a relative’s place for a discussion to settle the dispute… not for triple talaq. Believing that things would improve, I had also purchased new clothes and sweets for my daughter before going for the discussion….I have decided to fight against the injustice done to my daughter. I have contacted Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla on WhatsApp. We hope that she will help us. We want police to take strict action against the accused,” said the complainant’s father.

The woman and her father have also sought help from the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal (MSM), a non-governmental organisation fighting for the rights of Muslim women. MSM president Shamshuddin Tamboli said, “In this case, the woman has already filed a police complaint against the alleged criminal acts of her husband. We have decided to provide legal help… We are strongly against the practice of triple talaq. As per the law, such an act of a one-sided divorce by triple talaq is not allowed…”