I will go to Ayodhya tonight to express my pride and satisfaction to Lord Ram: Uma Bharti

Union Cabinet Minister Uma Bharti, ANI photo Union Cabinet Minister Uma Bharti, ANI photo

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Uma Bharti on Wednesday said that she will visit Ayodhya tonight to express her pride and satisfaction to Lord Ram. Bharti’s comments came just hours after Supreme Court revived the criminal conspiracy charges against her and other BJP leaders in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Congress party, after the SC decision was announced, demanded that Uma Bharti and MM Joshi resign from their position to ‘uphold the sanctity of their posts’. Reacting to this, Bharti said that a party which was behind Emergency and 1984 riots had no right to demand her resignation.

The minister also said that there was no conspiracy behind the whole act. “Koi sazish nahi thi, sab khullam khulla tha,” she said. (There was no conspiracy, everything was out there in open)

Bharti added that she was ready to accept any punishment for the ‘Ganga, Ayodhya and Tiranga’. The conspiracy charges were revived on an appeal by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also said that charges cannot be revived against Kalyan Singh as he was currently serving as Governor of Rajasthan.

The court also directed that the hearing will be done on a day to day basis by sessions judge in Lucknow court. Also, the judge cannot be transferred during the trial setting the deadline of two years to dispose off the case. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the party will study the verdict in detail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd