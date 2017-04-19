I will go to Ayodhya tonight to express my pride and satisfaction to Lord Ram: Uma Bharti

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Uma Bharti on Wednesday said that she will visit Ayodhya tonight to express her pride and satisfaction to Lord Ram. Bharti’s comments came just hours after Supreme Court revived the criminal conspiracy charges against her and other BJP leaders in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.
Congress party, after the SC decision was announced, demanded that Uma Bharti and MM Joshi resign from their position to ‘uphold the sanctity of their posts’. Reacting to this, Bharti said that a party which was behind Emergency and 1984 riots had no right to demand her resignation.
The minister also said that there was no conspiracy behind the whole act. “Koi sazish nahi thi, sab khullam khulla tha,” she said. (There was no conspiracy, everything was out there in open)
Bharti added that she was ready to accept any punishment for the ‘Ganga, Ayodhya and Tiranga’. The conspiracy charges were revived on an appeal by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also said that charges cannot be revived against Kalyan Singh as he was currently serving as Governor of Rajasthan.
The court also directed that the hearing will be done on a day to day basis by sessions judge in Lucknow court. Also, the judge cannot be transferred during the trial setting the deadline of two years to dispose off the case. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the party will study the verdict in detail.
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:59 pmFreed from cleaning the Ganga? This was not in the script!She was supposed to live happily afterwards.Well some consolation she has her noble friends save Kalyanji (by a crooked system of letting Governor's be above the law)Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:58 pmYes Lord ram is waiting for your arrival. Do you listen he keeps on asking you so many questions? he is waiting for your answers. you stealthily took ram idol and thrown in the debris of babri masjid. the idol was laying for long long days. dont you feel it as an insult to ram? There are procedures and rituals to move an idol from one place to another. did you follow the rituals? is this not insult to ram? There is vastu sastra. This should be followed strictly by hindus while placing god idols. did you respect that? After insulting ram in all possible ways and now you are going to express your pride in insulting ram????Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:56 pmProud of you and your stand.Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:54 pmu better dont come outReply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:54 pmYes, Yes, she should visit Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi before going to Prison after 2 Years. She enjo a lot on different position after ting and Creating Atmosphere for killing of Muslims in early 1990s... (Upar Wale ke Paas Der Hai per Andher Nahi. Most of the BJP Leader have made their career by ting on Muslims and Killing in the name of Ram and other Gods.....Reply
- Apr 19, 2017 at 2:43 pmYes, Lord Ram must be shaking with joy at the prospect of yet another temple this one perhaps g er and gaudier than all and most of all at the prospect of having such glamorous visitors all over again. Poor Ram wherever he may be ....Reply
