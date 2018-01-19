I will be with Moshe for as long as he needs me: Sandra Samuel

Moshe Holtzberg, fondly known as Baby Moshe, looks out from Nariman (Chabad) House as well-wishers wave and blow kisses to Moshe, on Tuesday. Moshe Holtzberg, fondly known as Baby Moshe, looks out from Nariman (Chabad) House as well-wishers wave and blow kisses to Moshe, on Tuesday.

“I will take care of Moshe boy till he is 16 or 18. Then perhaps I may return to India,” says 54-year-old Sandra Samuel, the Indian nanny who made the heroic attempt of rescuing Moshe along with cook Zakir Hussain during the siege of the Chabad House during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Samuel currently works for disabled children at the Aleh Jerusalem Center. Every Saturday, she takes a bus to meet Moshe in Afula where he stays with Rabbi Shimon Rosengberg, his maternal grandfather.

Samuel is accompanying Moshe on his three-day trip to Mumbai. Like Moshe, she was visiting the Chabad House, where she worked between 2003 and 2008, for the first time since the 26/11 attack.

“The Nariman House I saw this time has changed. It was not like this before, entry of people was free and easy. There are a lot of memories attached with this place,” she says.

“I will be with Moshe for as long as he needs me,” Samuel adds. He has learnt a little English but speaks in Hebrew mostly. “We only spend weekends together. He does not know much about the Indian way of living.”

Upset over the manner in which journalists chased the 11-year-old, Samuel says their plans to tour the city had to be changed repeatedly. “He (Moshe) is already so shy. He has been upset that the media has followed him everywhere, even till Mahalaxmi where we went to see the Dhobi Ghat,” says Samuel. The trip was meant to be a personal one for the boy, especially since he was visiting the house where his parents died, she says.

Samuel’s son Martin continues to live in their Mira Road home that she visits once or twice a year. In 2010, she was granted an honorary citizenship of Israel.

