Shankersinh Vaghela announces he is quitting from all party posts in Congress

Former Gujarat chief minister and Congress veteran Shankersinh Vaghela on Friday said he was resigning from all posts in the party, adding that he received an expulsion notice yesterday. Speaking at an event in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to mark his 77th birthday, the incumbent Legislative Party leader said there was a conspiracy to remove him from the Congress. Vaghela also said he would not join any other political party and would continue working for the people of the state.
“Congress party ne mujhe 24 ghante pehle nikal diya yeh soch ke ki pata nahi main kya kehta; Vinaash kal vipreet buddhi (Congress party sacked me 24 hours ago as they did not know what I was going to say at this rally; when one’s destruction time is soon to arrive, one begins to think negatively),” Vaghela said, reported ANI.
“I am freeing myself from the Congress. Will not join any other political party,” Vaghela added during his speech in Gandhinagar. “I am not going to the BJP. I have told Sonia ji,”. He is expected to resign from his role as Opposition leader in the Gujarat Assembly today.
Vaghela says let party do what it wants: What has happened so far. Read more here.
Vaghela’s disclosure comes a day after the party asked him to refrain from making anti-party comments during his rally. In a statement issued by the 22-member core committee of the state party under the chairmanship of GPCC president Bharatsinh Solanki, it said: “Shankersinh Vaghela had made certain comments about the party which he should not have at a meeting of his supporters in Gandhinagar on June 25.”
“We extend our greetings to him on his birthday. But, if he does any kind of politics on the pretext of birthday celebration, it is unacceptable. The party will not tolerate it,” it added. Vaghela had responded to the warning saying the party can do whatever it wants, and has the right to stop its workers from attending his birthday celebrations.
Meanwhile, the party is also rattled by voting patterns during the Presidential Elections, which showed at least eight of Congress’ 57 Gujarat MLAs cross-voting for Ram Nath Kovind, now President-elect. In response to this, PTI quoted Vaghela as saying: “I voted for UPA nominee Meira Kumar. I don’t know about cross voting.”
(With inputs from agencies)
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:57 pmBapu, you became Sinh- lion of the congress I circus. Now be real lion and get what you really deserve.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:56 pmFinally the Gandhis,their family worshippers n sycophants will remain in the party.The party has huge money n can feed these family worshipper n sycophants.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:33 pmTime and again, I'm telling one thing, likewise, some old guys are damaging congress. Now Congress has to identify. How Congress lost Goa, even after wining 19 MLA!! Congress must learn from Modi one things i.e. remove all old guys, specially those above 70yrs. They will never allow congress to do anything new. This is the right time, congress has to revive and promote young stars. Some leaders like this, within congress, making and earning from opposition. perhaps, they are earning from both side. CWC of congress is a jokes. all above 70 yrs. Last 5yrs, they're telling Rahul Gandhi should take over, but actually they don't want. Right now in congress, there is no guts leader.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:59 pmHas Rahul Gandhi the capability to run a party?Only sycophants may say yes,but many will say no.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 4:09 pmWhat about the young guys like Pappu?Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:16 pmGOOD RIDDENCE FOR Shankersinh Vaghela . Instead of being in the Party led by the most corrupt Italian devil and brainless lolly pappu baby, it is better to be free and independent.Reply
- Jul 21, 2017 at 3:06 pmThats another state that Pappu has handed over to Modi on a Platter. Congratulations to the BJP for winning Gujarat even before a single vote has been cast.Reply
