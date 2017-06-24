Latest News
  'I was drunk', says accused arrested for murder of 15-year-old youth on Mathura-bound train

‘I was drunk’, says accused arrested for murder of 15-year-old youth on Mathura-bound train

15-year-old Junaid Khan and his three brothers were attacked by a group of 7-8 men on board a Mathura-bound train.

Published:June 24, 2017 8:01 pm
The accused arrested by police in connection with murder of Junaid Khan. ANI photo
One of the accused arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy on a Mathura-bound train on Thursday evening admitted that he was drunk when the youth was lynched, as per reports in ANI. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, the accused said he was provoked by his friends to attack the boy and others because they were ‘beef-eaters’.

15-year-old Junaid Khan and his three brothers were attacked by a group of 7-8 men on board a Mathura-bound train. All of them were headed to there home after Eid shopping in New Delhi. One of the victims, 23-year-old Shaqir, told Indian Express that the attackers made religious remarks about their clothing and called them beef-eaters.

Meanwhile, the FIR registered in the case mentions that the scuffle took place over availability of seats. Case has been registered underIPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) at Government Railway Police station, Faridabad.

  1. T
    Tushar
    Jun 24, 2017 at 8:41 pm
    One of a bakth was arguing that news papers are exaggerating the incidents without checking the other side of the story ... Is he happy now knowing the truth ... Infact these kinda bs trds should be punished by beating him to death ... Wotta hatred filled mandh budhi
    Reply
    1. M
      Mohan
      Jun 24, 2017 at 8:23 pm
      The killer should be given the death penalty -- whether drunk or not !e excuses for killing someone you know not do not hold
      Reply
      1. S
        Syed Asif
        Jun 24, 2017 at 8:16 pm
        Drunk in public place is also a crime. All such drunkyards should be hanged for killing young boys. These are anti social and real terrorists
        Reply
