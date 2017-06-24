‘I was drunk’, says accused arrested for murder of 15-year-old youth on Mathura-bound train

The accused arrested by police in connection with murder of Junaid Khan. ANI photo The accused arrested by police in connection with murder of Junaid Khan. ANI photo

One of the accused arrested in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old boy on a Mathura-bound train on Thursday evening admitted that he was drunk when the youth was lynched, as per reports in ANI. However, according to a Hindustan Times report, the accused said he was provoked by his friends to attack the boy and others because they were ‘beef-eaters’.

15-year-old Junaid Khan and his three brothers were attacked by a group of 7-8 men on board a Mathura-bound train. All of them were headed to there home after Eid shopping in New Delhi. One of the victims, 23-year-old Shaqir, told Indian Express that the attackers made religious remarks about their clothing and called them beef-eaters.

Meanwhile, the FIR registered in the case mentions that the scuffle took place over availability of seats. Case has been registered underIPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 302 (murder), and 34 (common intention) at Government Railway Police station, Faridabad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd