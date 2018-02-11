I wanted to know more about Punjab, says Seychelles envoy to India

Seychelles High Commissioner Philippe Le Gall (right) during a press conference at UT Guest House in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express Seychelles High Commissioner Philippe Le Gall (right) during a press conference at UT Guest House in Chandigarh on Saturday. Express

Philippe Le Gall, the High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, is on a three-day visit to Punjab as part of the Indo-Seychelles Friendship and Business Council that was established in June 2017 to strengthen relations between the two countries. Gall, along with council president Deepak Singh and member, Surinder Pal Singh Ahluwalia, held a press conference Chandigarh on Saturday. “It is a familiarisation visit. I wanted to know more about Punjab and better understand the state,” he said. Gall also met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore earlier in the day to discuss ways to explore avenues of cooperation between Punjab and Seychelles.

Seychelles, a cluster of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean with a population of approximately 95,000, is facing a human resource crisis, said Gall. Tourism is the main source of income for Seychelles and even though it is ranked one among African nations in the United Nations Development Programme index, it is facing a dearth of trained labour. At present, Seychelles’ labour force is 50,000 strong.

“During my meeting with the governor, I wanted to focus on the avenues of cooperation. Seychelles is known internationally for its environment conservation efforts, biodiversity, ecosystem conservation, sustainable management of resources and sustainable tourism. Therefore, Punjab could benefit from our expertise, say in sustainable tourism management, and we could benefit from their expertise in agriculture,” said Gall.

When asked why he visited Punjab for such a collaboration, since a majority of the Indian community in Seychelles is from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Gall said, “Our tradition and values are similar. People of Punjab respect their elders and give importance to family ties. Seychelles also values such ties. The Punjabi hospitality is second to none.” He added that they are not looking at big figures in terms of using India’s trained labour and therefore, chose Punjab, especially because of its expertise in agriculture. “It has to be a two-way exchange. People in Punjab are looking for jobs and maybe, we could make employment opportunities in Seychelles in sectors where Punjab has qualified people. I am not talking about huge figures and thousands of jobs, but I think it would be a step in the right direction.”

Gall mentioned the areas where such a collaboration can take place. These are healthcare, education, construction and security staff. He also proposed joint business ventures, urging a two-way investment from businessmen in both countries. Gall, however, said that the visit was too short to make big statements. “It would be presumptuous at this stage.”

The high commissioner is also writing a book about his impressions of India which include essays, fictions, short stories and speeches delivered by him – the inspiration for which comes from his visits to places such as Coimbatore, Kolkata, Dehradun, Bangalore, Chennai and now Punjab. “I have written a text about the heritage trees, which is a very Indian concept. I have also written my thoughts about dosa, my favourite dish.”

