I want to know if justice would win over money: Jishnu Prannoy’s mother

The mother of Jishnu Prannoy, whose body was found hanging at his hostel room in January, has vowed not to rest until her son’s killers are brought to justice.

“I lived for my son. In his death, half of my heart was torn away from me,’’ said K K Mahija, the mother. Mahija alleged that Nehru College of Engineering authorities killed and hanged her son. “He had tried to organise the students. He had complained to the university regarding the conduct of exams.’’

“He would not commit suicide. The management has destroyed all evidence using money power. I want to know whether justice would prevail upon money,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said a special team had been formed to trace three men accused of abetting Prannoy’s suicide.

