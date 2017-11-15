I-T was doing its job: Sasikala nephew plays down searches

V K Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman speaks to the media in Chennai Tuesday. PTI V K Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman speaks to the media in Chennai Tuesday. PTI

After the five-day income tax searches targeting shell companies ended on Monday, AIADMK chief V K Sasikala’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman, whose offices and residence were prime targets, denied reports of any political motive behind the searches.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jayaraman disagreed when asked about a political motive behind the searches. His cousin T T V Dinakaran had, however, accused the BJP of using the I-T department against the Sasikala family.

I-T officers were doing their job, Jayaraman said. “They asked for documents of companies, and I offered explanation in detail. Besides, they questioned about jewels given to my wife during our wedding. I will submit the relevant accounts in the next two-three days,” he said.

“If I have illegally made money, I should be answerable. Even if I am a politician or minister. They have done their job. We are ready to cooperate with agencies,” he said, adding that he did not want to hype the intentions of the I-T department.

“I thank the media for standing outside my house despite rain. It (searches) took five days. As I am looking after Jaya TV and Jazz Cinemas for over two years and doing film distribution, they demanded documents and we cooperated with their queries,” Jayaraman said.

On Monday, I-T officials told The Indian Express that they had detected Rs 1,430 crore worth of unaccounted wealth besides cash and gold seizures during the searches. On the last day of the search, Jayaraman was summoned at the I-T office in Chennai and questioned on incriminating documents I-T officials claimed to have seized.

A total of 187 places were raided by the I-T department in a massive search that began last Thursday. These included half a dozen premises belonging to Jayaraman and his sister.

