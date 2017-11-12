I-T searches in dozen places linked to AIADMK leader V K Sasikala

The IT department on Saturday continued its crackdown on AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s relatives and business associates (PTI Photo) The IT department on Saturday continued its crackdown on AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s relatives and business associates (PTI Photo)

The Income Tax department on Saturday continued its crackdown on AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s relatives and business associates. The department searched at least a dozen locations, including AIADMK mouthpiece Jaya TV’s offices, and the office of Namadhu MGR, also a mouthpiece of the party, according to official sources.

Confirming the seizure of documents and gold, a senior income tax official refused to reveal the value of seizures, saying that the raid was not over. He also refused to confirm local media reports that said incriminating documents and several kilograms of gold were seized in the last two days.

“We do not know from where such reports emerge. We do not want to give any statements about the outcome of this raid until we complete the operation and verification. There are many incriminating documents seized, gold items have also been seized. But the details of these seizures cannot be confirmed now,” the official said.

