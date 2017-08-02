I-T raids on Karnataka minister: Won’t be terrorised, will save democracy, say Congress MLAs staying at resort

“Gunmen were roaming around inside the hotel as if our MLAs are criminals. This is politics at its worst,” Congress MLA Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters at the gates of the Eagleton Golf Resort. (Source: ANI) “Gunmen were roaming around inside the hotel as if our MLAs are criminals. This is politics at its worst,” Congress MLA Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters at the gates of the Eagleton Golf Resort. (Source: ANI)

Hours after the Income Tax department raided the Eagleton Golf Resort on Wednesday where 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs have been staying since Sunday, the party claimed the raids were an attempt to terrorise their legislators. “Gunmen were roaming around inside the hotel as if our MLAs are criminals. This is politics at its worst,” Congress MLA Shaktisinh Gohil told reporters at the gates of the resort.

Questioning the timing of the raids against Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar, who was hosting the MLAs, Gohil said the I-T should have raided the resort only if he refused to step out. “We are even afraid to say how we will reach Gujarat on August 8, it is scary to share the details. No matter what happens to us, we will save democracy,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP is desperate to win a third Rajya Sabha seat in Gujarat through any means, Gohil appealed to the Supreme Court to take up the case suo motu.

The I-T conducted searches at 39 locations owned by the minister and his family. I-T sleuths also arrived at the resort to question Shivakumar. ” “The resort is not being raided,” the officials said.

The issue rocked the Rajya Sabha as Congress alleged the government was misusing official state functionary for political gains. Refuting the charge, Union Minister Arun Jaitley told the Opposition to not link the raids with the Rajya Sabha polls on August 8.

“No MLA has been seached. A particular individual had to be searched. He had parked himself in that resort. As of now, they have taken him into his residence. No search or tax officers are at the resort. A Minister of Karnataka has been searched. The resort is not an immunity area. He has been taken to his residence and questioned there,” Jaitley said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd