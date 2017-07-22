I-T raids offices of Avinash Bhosale, Vishwajeet Kadam

While the search was conducted by a team of I-T officials from Mumbai, most I-T officials in Pune remained tight-lipped about the operation. While the search was conducted by a team of I-T officials from Mumbai, most I-T officials in Pune remained tight-lipped about the operation.

Officials from the investigation wing of the Income Tax office in Mumbai carried out a search operation in the offices of realtor Avinash Bhosale and his son-in-law, Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam. The search operations were conducted till late on Friday but the immediate reason for the raids could not be ascertained.

Kadam, who is the son of former minister Patangrao Kadam, is also at the helm of Bharati Vidyapeeth, a private university which runs multiple colleges. He had married Swapnali, the daughter of Bhosale, a few years ago. Bhosale heads a large real estate company which is also involved in infrastructure business.

While the search was conducted by a team of I-T officials from Mumbai, most I-T officials in Pune remained tight-lipped about the operation. The search operations were carried out at Bhosale’s office located on Ganeshkhind Road.

According to sources, the agency is conducting raids at 25 different premises connected to Bhosale in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of the country. The raid began at 7 am and over 200 tax sleuths have been sent to various locations for conducting searches. Till the time of going to press, the searches on offices of Bhosale and his son-in-law were on.

Kadam and representatives of Bhosale were not available for comment.

