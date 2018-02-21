I-T ‘questionnaire’ to Abhishek Singhvi wife, Congress says vendetta

Congress senior Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Congress senior Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi

The Income Tax department on Tuesday sent a notice to Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi’s wife, asking her to explain certain jewellery purchases from a showroom owned by diamantaire Nirav Modi. Singhvi confirmed receipt of a “questionnaire” from the I-T Department and said purchases of jewellery allegedly in cash by his wife Anita “based on someone’s computer entry are no evidence”. The Congress spokesperson said he has been India’s highest taxpayer in his category for many years and even across different categories, and argued the I-T questionnaire “will be answered in accordance with law”.

“Purchases in cheque of large amounts all reflected in accounts. Harassment, innuendo, insinuation must have its limits. First leak to friendly media, then issue notice to only one… purchases of jewellery allegedly in cash by my wife based on someone’s computer entry are no evidence. All 1.56 crore paid for fully in cheque and accounted for with receipts by India’s highest taxpayer,” he tweeted.

“All supporting docs will be produced. But has notice(s) been sent to all others on that list or only one who happens to be in the Congress party. Whose computer seized on which date and how many names on list?” he asked. “Hope alleged unaccounted payments for jewellery purchase is not the government’s best response to 11300 cr ghapla under its watch?”

The Congress, too, defended Singhvi. “It is amazing. For the last five days, the CBI, ED and every other instrumentality of the government has been creating this complete mirage of activity and ultimately they are able to come out with one name only — the wife of a Congress spokesperson. What could be a bigger case of political vendetta?” Congress leader Manish Tewari told reporters.

On the letter supposed to have been written by Nirav Modi to Punjab National Bank, he said, “Such a letter can only be written by a person who is confident that those who are protecting him… who are sitting in high offices will shield him…” He asked the government whether it “knows the location” of Nirav Modi.

